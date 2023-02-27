Rupala launches 3 national flagship programmes at ICAR-CIBA campus in Chennai
Considering the importance, the government of India is implementing the NSPAAD since 2013 with a major emphasis on strengthening farmer-based disease surveillance system, so that disease cases are reported at once, investigated and scientific support is provided to the farmers, the ministry said
NEW DELHI : Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshotam Rupala inaugurated and launched three national flagship programmes at ICAR-CIBA campus, Raja Annamalaipuram, Chennai on Monday.
