Rupala launches 3 national flagship programmes at ICAR-CIBA campus in Chennai

The farmed shrimp alone contributes about 70% of India’s seafood exports worth Rs. 42000 crores. However, the shrimp farming sector mostly depends on one exotic Specific Pathogen Free stock of Pacific white shrimp (Penaeus vannamei) species. It is highly risky to depend on one species for the production of 10 lakh tonnes with huge investments on farming infrastructure and the livelihoods of two lakh farm families directly and around ten lakh families indirectly associated in the ancillary sectors.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}