Rupala to inaugurate 29 MVUs, centralised call centre in Thiruvananthpuram on Thursday

New Delhi: Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala will inaugurate 29 mobile veterinary units and a centralised call centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday for the benefit of the livestock farmers in Kerala.
These mobile veterinary units (MVUs) will be operated through the centralised call centre with a uniform helpline number, 1962, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying said in a statement.
The call centre will receive calls from livestock rearers/animal owners, and veterinarians will prioritize those calls on the basis of emergency and will send them to the nearest MVU for providing services at farmers‘ doorstep.
MVUs will provide diagnosis treatment, vaccination, artificial insemination, minor surgical interventions, audio-visual aids and extension services to farmers / animal owners at their doorstep in far flung areas.
These units will act as one-stop centre for solutions to veterinary issues and dissemination of information to the remotest areas of the country, it added.
For better health care of livestock by sprucing up veterinary services, the central government has launched a scheme to arrange mobile veterinary units (MVUs) so that medical facilities are available at doorsteps of the farmers and individuals dependent on animal husbandry for their livelihood.
Under the scheme, the department of animal husbandry and dairying (AH&D) will provide funds to the government in states and union territories (UTs) for MVUs.
The overall aim of the ‘Livestock Health & Disease Control programme’ of government is to improve animal health by way of implementation of prophylactic vaccination programmes against various diseases of livestock and poultry, capacity building, disease surveillance and strengthening of veterinary infrastructure.
