Rupali Ganguly’s stepdaughter accuses Anupamaa actor of ’physically, mentally abusing’ her mother

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha Gupta has made serious allegations against her and claimed Rupali had an affair with her father while he was still married to Esha’s mother Sapna, reported Bollywood Bubble.

Earlier on Sunday, Esha's old post from 2020 went viral on social media, and she deleted it later.

Esha stated that following her four-year-old post went viral, her father defended Rupali and supported her. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, “I don’t know what Rupali and Ashwin will now say further to these allegations and comments. I know my father has said something on X. He said that Rupali was not involved, and that is the biggest lie because Rupali was the one who came to my house in New Jersey and slept on my mother’s bed—the bed that my father and mother shared. She has done so much, physically, mentally, verbally, and emotionally, abusing me and my mom.”

Esha claimed that during that time, she was a child and would never lie about the experiences she went through. "It was a lot of trauma that both my mom and I had to endure. We suffered immensely, and we didn't have the same exposure that she did," she added.

Claiming that she believes her mother was in a similar situation to Anupamaa – tv serial – when Rupali and Ashwin had an affair, Esha said that her mother endured suffering.

“First things first, it’s both parties’ fault for an affair. But I will say if Rupali has claimed the woman that she is, the women’s advocate for women’s rights, an irony from her character in Anupamaa. That she was a wife who got cheated by her husband, who had an affair and whatnot—that is the story of my mother. She (Rupali Ganguly) was Kavya, I don’t watch the show but that’s what I have heard. And she comes into our lives. She told my father to give the divorce papers and this happened twice to my mother. And my father would run off to India to be with her. And regardless of that, having an affair while being married is completely wrong,” Esha said.