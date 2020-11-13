RuPay card issuances fall far behind Jan-Dhan bank accounts

Mumbai: The gap between the number of Jan-Dhan accounts and RuPay cards issued to such customers has been widening, showed government data, even as the finance minister recently made a pitch for promotion of India’s homegrown card network.

Launched in August 2014, Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) is a financial inclusion programme that envisages universal access to banking facilities with at least one basic banking account for every household. Data from PMJDY web portal showed that the aggregate number of Jan Dhan accounts stood at 412 million as of 4 November and banks have issued 302 million RuPay cards in the same period.

RuPay, the Indian card payment network, is a product of National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI), the umbrella organisation in charge of retail payments in the country.

The gap has been widening over the last several months, with latest data indicating that 73.3% of account holders have been issued a RuPay debit card. The percentage of accounts with RuPay cards are on a decline since December last year when the number stood at 78.8%. When looked at in absolute terms as well, a similar trend is reflected with the gap between such accounts and RuPay debit cards issued at 79.5 million on 4 December to 109.8 million as on 4 November.

Experts are divided in their assessment of the scenario with some saying that the cards are expiring and are not being replaced, while others believe new accounts are not being accompanied by debit cards.

“A lot of the new PMJDY accounts are being opened without debit cards and there are several reasons behind it," said a financial sector expert, on condition of anonymity. He added that several debit cards issued to customers are not being used and many customers have not been collecting the debit cards issued to them, said the person cited above.

“Banks, therefore, are not too keen on new cards knowing well that people are not using them."

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 10 November said banks need to promote only RuPay cards, and believes that with the card network becoming global, it is not necessary for Indian customers to be offered other cards.

"It alarms to see an expanding gap between new PMJDY accounts added and RuPay debit cards issued," Ashish Das, a professor of Mathematics at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) wrote in a paper in September.

Das argued that this is perhaps an outcome of the government’s policy to discontinue merchant discount rate (MDR) on RuPay cards since January.

Expressed as a percentage of any digital transaction at a point-of-sale terminal, MDR is the charge paid by the merchant to the bank, card network and the PoS provider for offline transactions and to the payment gateways for online purchases. Merchants here are shops (brick-and-mortar as well as online) where a customer swipes a card to pay for goods, and card networks are companies like Visa, Mastercard and RuPay.

Unless there are other extraneous causes, a possible cause for such a trend could be that banks have deliberately moved away from RuPay and promote a card scheme which generates more revenue for them, wrote Das.

Even a central bank committee had pointed out in July that reducing MDR to zero for certain payment methods “had a negative impact on the payment ecosystem – impacting survival of payment gateway entities, hampering innovation efforts and resulting in job losses and a slowdown in the expansion of the digital payment infrastructure in India".

However, a senior private sector banker told Mint that despite no MDR, banks have not slackened in RuPay card issuances. “Even if there is a commercial cost to it, banks will never go to the extent of opposing the government’s financial inclusion programme."

