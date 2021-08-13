RuPay launches campaign to encourage contactless payments

MUMBAI: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) announced that RuPay has launched a strategic campaign to promote and encourage contactless payments among customers amid these unpredictable times.

Over the past year, customers have been following several norms and measures to stay safe by following healthy habits, self-care routines, and social distancing, it said, adding that RuPay’s #FollowPaymentDistancing campaign encourages consumers to start payment distancing and switch to contactless digital payments with RuPay Contactless Cards.

“The campaign captures all safety norms for social distancing and emphasizes payment distancing as a key measure. The extensive campaign features multiple digital films highlighting the importance of payment distancing with RuPay contactless in different everyday situations," it said in a statement.

Contactless payments, it said, allow merchants to offer their consumers a safer, cleaner way to pay, reduce long queues at checkout counters, and more control over physical space during these tough times. The campaign aims to educate both the merchants and consumers about the benefits of using contactless payments during these unprecedented situations.

Praveena Rai, chief operating officer, NPCI, said she believes that contactless is the present and future of payments.

“With this campaign, our purpose is to educate and encourage consumers for an upgrade in their card payment experience; an upgrade that spurs innovations in the timeliness, convenience, safety, and security of contactless payments, be it in the online or physical environment," said Rai.

The statement said RuPay is ready with RuPay On-The-Go Wearable technology, and soon with the support of issuing partners, customers will be able to experience contactless transactions with form factors (contactless payment options) other than RuPay Contactless cards. Also, customers can now avail RuPay Autopay facility (provided by certified banks) to perform convenient touch-free transactions, it said.

