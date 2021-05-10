MUMBAI : The rupee on Monday rose for the third consecutive session to its highest in more than a month as stocks climbed and a weaker dollar supported emerging currencies.

The domestic currency closed 0.22% higher at 73.35 against the US dollar, a level last seen on 5 April, from its previous close of 73.51.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.11% to 90.14.

"Rupee traded in a range trade as dollar index showed some stability in Monday morning trade. Along with steady capital market increase with PSU sector positive performance. Crude and gold upward move kept rupee rise in check near 73.25. Going ahead, range of 73.10-73.55 will be seen," said Jateen Trivedi, senior research analyst at LKP Securities.

Indian benchmark equity indices settled higher for the fourth consecutive day. Sensex closed at 49,502.41, up 295.94 points or 0.60%, while Nifty settled at 14,942.35, up 119.20 points, or 0.80%.

Foreign institutional investors have bought net of $5.30 billion in equity market and are net sellers of $2.19 billion in debt markets since the beginning of the calendar year. Domestic institutional investors sold Rs9,900.37 crore in stocks, according to data on the exchanges.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, edged higher by 0.60% to $68.69 per barrel.

Among Asian currencies, South Korean won gained 0.69%, followed by Indonesian rupiah 0.61% and Taiwan dollar 0.48%. However, Japanese yen fell 0.15%, and Hong Kong dollar declined 0.006%.

