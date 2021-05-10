Rupee advances to one-month high against dollar

"Rupee traded in a range trade as dollar index showed some stability in Monday morning trade. Along with steady capital market increase with PSU sector positive performance. Crude and gold upward move kept rupee rise in check near 73.25. Going ahead, range of 73.10-73.55 will be seen," said Jateen Trivedi, senior research analyst at LKP Securities.

