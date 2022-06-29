The Indian rupee today extended losses against the US dollar, slipping to a fresh low. The rupee fell to 78.92 vs US dollar in early trade today. On Tuesday, the rupee had plunged by 48 paise to close at 78.85 against the US dollar, weighed down by persistent foreign capital outflows and a surge in crude oil prices. Domestic equites were weak today, tracking lower global markets.

Indian stock market benchmark Sensex was down 500 points in early trade today. A rise in crude oil prices also weighed on the Indian currency. Analysts said they see further weakness in rupee if crude prices continue to rise.

Tightening by central banks and elevated inflation are triggering worries of a global growth slowdown, while favouring the safe-haven dollar index.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded Indian shares worth ₹1,244.44 crore, according to stock exchange data. Foreign investors have pulled $28 billion from Indian equities this year.

“RBI could be present to curb volatility in forex markets but the strength of crude oil could cap appreciation bias" in rupee vs USD said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

Asian equities were lower today, tracking weak overnight close on Wall Street.

“The sharp pullback witnessed in the US equities last Friday has lost steam and the markets have again turned weak. The decline in commodity prices last week has not sustained and Brent crude is back to above $117. Even though there is no consensus on whether the US economy will slip into recession or not, there are clear signs of the economy slowing down. But the labour market continues to be strong in the US and unemployment is low at 3.6%. In this context of conflicting signals, markets are likely to remain choppy," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Oil prices dipped slightly today but were still $117.37 a barrel, after rising in the previous three sessions. Losses were limited on the view that global supply tightness will continue as there is limited room for major producers such as Saudi Arabia to boost production. (With Agency Inputs)