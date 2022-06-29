Rupee falls to new low, near 79 vs US dollar2 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 10:26 AM IST
- Rupee dollar exchange rate: Foreign investors have pulled $28 billion from Indian equities this year, putting pressure on rupee
The Indian rupee today extended losses against the US dollar, slipping to a fresh low. The rupee fell to 78.92 vs US dollar in early trade today. On Tuesday, the rupee had plunged by 48 paise to close at 78.85 against the US dollar, weighed down by persistent foreign capital outflows and a surge in crude oil prices. Domestic equites were weak today, tracking lower global markets.