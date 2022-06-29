Rupee falls to new low, near 79 vs US dollar

“The sharp pullback witnessed in the US equities last Friday has lost steam and the markets have again turned weak. The decline in commodity prices last week has not sustained and Brent crude is back to above $117. Even though there is no consensus on whether the US economy will slip into recession or not, there are clear signs of the economy slowing down. But the labour market continues to be strong in the US and unemployment is low at 3.6%. In this context of conflicting signals, markets are likely to remain choppy," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.