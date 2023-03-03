Indian rupee made sharp gains against the US dollar on Friday, appreciating to a one-month high. The currency even erased the 82 mark! If the gains continue, then it could be the best week in a month for the rupee. The upside in the local currency is backed by strong foreign funds flow, positive Asian peers, and a slide down in the greenback. Also, a strong rally in domestic equities further uplifted the sentiment in the rupee.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}