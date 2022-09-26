Rupee at all-time low against dollar: NCP seek explanation from FM Sitharaman

"If any one currency which has held its own and did not get into fluctuation or volatility as much as other currencies, it is the Indian rupee. We have held back very well," she had told reporters in Pune at the end of her three-day tour of Baramati last week. The tour was part of the BJP's campaign to strengthen itself in 144 Lok Sabha constituencies where it is weak, ahead of the 2024 general elections. Out of these 144 seats, 16 are in Maharashtra, including Baramati, the Pawar family bastion. NCP leader and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule represents Baramati in the Lok Sabha.

