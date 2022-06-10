Rupee at record low vs US dollar. How much could it depreciate further?2 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2022, 03:01 PM IST
- The rupee extended its fall for the second straight day
The rupee depreciated 8 paise to a record low of 77.82 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, tracking the strength of the greenback in the overseas market amid surge in global crude oil prices. The rupee extended its fall for the second straight day as it had hit a low of 77.81 before closing at 77.74 on Thursday.