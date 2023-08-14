Rupee breaches 83-level as dollar bears cover bets2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 09:55 PM IST
Rising global interest rates amid RBI holding repo rate, at which it lends to banks, at 6.5% and creeping retail price inflation back home has soured sentiment for the rupee.
MUMBAI : The rupee breached the crucial 83 mark on Monday, falling to a 10-month low of 83.07 before paring losses to close at 82.95 to the dollar, thanks to intervention by the central bank, which sold dollars through banks, according to currency market analysts.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message