Indian currency performed broadly flat on Tuesday despite the greenback retreating from its two-decade peak, however, the dollar still swayed the forex market. The mood in the local unit dampened amidst a sharp selloff in the Chinese yuan as traders made cautious bets ahead of US inflation data next week. Also, lacklustre demand for domestic equities further lulled the sentiment. The Indian rupee is expected to consolidate between 79 and 80.40 against the US dollar during this month. While the American currency is likely to climb the 112 mark against a basket of currencies ahead.

