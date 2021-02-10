Rupee closes at 11-month high against dollar

“Rupee is trading within the tight range of 72.75-73.15. Currently, the market is flat and volatility is muted. The upbeat sentiments on account of optimism about a global recovery and inflows into local stocks will help Indian Rupee to appreciate, but likely RBI intervention at around 72.80-75.75 zone may limit the fall in rupee pair," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}