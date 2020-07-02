Rupee closes at 3-month high against US dollar

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee on Thursday hit a three-month high against the US dollar amid robust gains in domestic equity market.

The Indian unit closed at 75.01 a dollar, a level last seen on 27 March, up from its previous close of 75.60. It had opened at 75.50 and touched an intra-day high of 74.98 and a low of 75.53. Year to date, the currency has shed 4.84%.

Forex traders said positive domestic equities and a weak US dollar supported the local unit.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.26%to 96.94 as developments around the covid-19 vaccine buoyed investor risk appetite.

The benchmark Sensex closed up 429.25 points or 1.21% at 35843.70, and the Nifty was up 121.70 points or 1.17% at 10551.70.

"Rupee ended strongly up Thursday on strong inflows into local stocks even as upbeat economic data from the US diminished safe-haven appeal of dollar. Globally, risk appetite improved as increasing optimism for a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine eased concerns that another round of business lock-downs was likely. Rupee has now touched an important support zone of 75.00," said Jateen Trivedi, senior research analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities.

Foreign institutional investors net sold $2.44 billion and $14.28 billion in equity and debt markets respectively and domestic institutional investors invested ₹90,286.25 crore in stocks, according to data on the exchanges.

Among Asian currencies, Korean won lost 0.28%, Philippines Peso lost 0.16% and Singapore Dollar lost 0.10%. However, Indonesian Rupiah gained 0.67% and Thai Baht gained 0.09%.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.10% to $42.07 per barrel.

The first of four experimental covid-19 vaccines being tested by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech showed encouraging results in very early testing of 45 people, the companies said on Wednesday.

The number of cases around the world linked to covid-19 has crossed 1.06 crore and the death toll has topped 5.15 lakh.

In India, the death toll rose to 17,834 and the number of infections surged to 6,04,641, according to the health ministry.

