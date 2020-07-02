Rupee closes at 3-month high against US dollar

"Rupee ended strongly up Thursday on strong inflows into local stocks even as upbeat economic data from the US diminished safe-haven appeal of dollar. Globally, risk appetite improved as increasing optimism for a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine eased concerns that another round of business lock-downs was likely. Rupee has now touched an important support zone of 75.00," said Jateen Trivedi, senior research analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities.