Indian rupee today fell 42 paise to close at all-time low of 79.37 against US dollar. At day's low, rupee fell to 79.38 vs US dollar. Broad strength in US dollar and unrelenting foreign fund outflows weighed on the Indian currency. Indian stock market benchmark Sensex today ended 100 points lower, reversing earlier gains.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 1% to 105.88%. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.10 per cent to $112.25 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth ₹2,149.56 crore, as per exchange data.

"Rupee scaled to fresh new lows below 79.35 falling by more than 0.50% amid strong sell off from higher levels in capital markets indicting FII’s still fearful on any rise in equities. Rupee felt the heat with dollar index sharp surge towards $106 rising 1% compared to last close. As risk sentiment on inflationary pressures continues globally. Rupee range can be seen between 79.05-79.55," said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

The US dollar is up over 6.7% against rupee so far this year. So to limit the decline in the Indian rupee, the government has imposed a windfall tax on domestic crude producers, imposed new levies on the export of petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), and hiked import duty on gold.

“The Indian rupee is reeling under pressure on the back of a rise in the dollar index towards a multi-decade peak, incessant portfolio outflows, soaring crude oil prices, and a rising interest rate regime. Besides, the rise in crude prices is leading to a lot of concerns about widening CAD, which is weighing on the rupee-dollar exchange rate.," said Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice President - Commodity and Currency Research, Religare Broking.