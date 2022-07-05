Rupee closes at all-time low vs US dollar2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 04:28 PM IST
- Rupee falls 42 paise to close at all-time low of 79.37 against US dollar.
Indian rupee today fell 42 paise to close at all-time low of 79.37 against US dollar. At day's low, rupee fell to 79.38 vs US dollar. Broad strength in US dollar and unrelenting foreign fund outflows weighed on the Indian currency. Indian stock market benchmark Sensex today ended 100 points lower, reversing earlier gains.