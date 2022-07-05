Rupee closes at all-time low vs US dollar

"Rupee scaled to fresh new lows below 79.35 falling by more than 0.50% amid strong sell off from higher levels in capital markets indicting FII’s still fearful on any rise in equities. Rupee felt the heat with dollar index sharp surge towards $106 rising 1% compared to last close. As risk sentiment on inflationary pressures continues globally. Rupee range can be seen between 79.05-79.55," said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}