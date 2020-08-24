Rupee closes at five-month high

Rupee closes at five-month high1 min read . 04:59 PM IST
MUMBAI: The Indian rupee on Monday ended at a five-month high against the US dollar tracking domestic equity markets. Bond yields hit a three-month high after the Reserve Bank of India sold debt at higher-than-expected yields at Friday's auction and amid a surge in inflation.
The Indian currency closed at 74.32 a dollar -- a level last seen on 18 March from its previous close of 74.85. It gained 0.72%, which is its its maximum since 2 July.
Domestic equity markets surged, gaining over 3% so far this August, amid better- than-expected earnings and continued buying interest from foreign investors. FIIs bought $5.50 billion in equities in August, set to be the most in 17 months. Since May, they bought $10.38 billion, while so far this year, they bought $4.21 billion in equities.
The quarterly earnings season is nearly over with 29 of the 47 Nifty companies that have reported results beating or matching estimates, Bloomberg analysis showed.
The 10-year bond yield closed at 6.165%, a level last seen on 12 May, against its previous close of 6.088%.
(Bloomberg contributed to this story)
