MUMBAI: The Indian rupee strengthened on Friday tracking domestic equity markets which gained amid optimism over a potential covid-19 vaccine. The domestic currency closed below the 75-per-dollar mark for the first time since 19 March.

Rupee closed at 74.64 against US dollar, up 0.50% from its previous close of 75.01. It had opened at 74.59 and touched a high of 74.58 and a low of 75.02. Year to date it has lost 4.37%. The Indian rupee is the biggest gainer among Asian currencies this week.

Forex traders said investors were bullish on emerging market assets following encouraging vaccine test results. Positive domestic equities, steady crude oil prices and weak US currency also supported the local unit.

According to Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services said “Reserve Bank of India was intervening and sucking out all the dollar inflows, and it may continue doing so. The yearlong US-China trade war is reigniting and will put some pressure over the safe-haven demand for dollar in Asian trade and expect the 74.50 to act as a strong support, consistent trading above 75 may push prices towards 75.50."

Among Asian currencies, Indonesian Rupiah gained 1.01%, Thai Baht was up 0.13% and Taiwan Dollar rose 0.04%. However, Philippines Peso was down 0.36%, Korean Won fell 0.11% and Japanese Yen lost 0.04%.

Potential covid-19 vaccines developed by Bharat Biotech India Ltd and Zydus Cadila Healthcare have got the nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for human clinical trials.

The approval process was fast-tracked following recommendation by the subject expert committee on covid-19, considering the emergency and unmet medical need during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04% to 97.27.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was 139.91 points or 0.39% higher at 35,983.61 and broader NSE Nifty rose 56.60 points or 0.54% to 10,608.30. From the beginning of the year, Sensex and Nifty rose 14.88% and 14.66% respectively.

From the beginning of the year, Foreign Institutional Investors were net sellers to the extent of $2.44 billion and $14.28 billion in the equity and debt segment. Domestic Institutional Investors were net buyers of ₹91194.89 crore in the equity market, according to regulator data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.90 per cent to $ 42.75 per barrel.

