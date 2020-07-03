Rupee closes firm tracking equities

According to Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services said “Reserve Bank of India was intervening and sucking out all the dollar inflows, and it may continue doing so. The yearlong US-China trade war is reigniting and will put some pressure over the safe-haven demand for dollar in Asian trade and expect the 74.50 to act as a strong support, consistent trading above 75 may push prices towards 75.50."