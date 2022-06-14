Rupee could edge closer to 80 per US dollar: Report

Talking about inflation, the report said, "given the large volatility in factors affecting inflation, we see inflation in a range of 6.2-6.4% but after having considered the impact of monetary tightening. On the growth front, we think the biggest challenge would be domestic demand that could continue to suffer from poor wage growth, muted levels of employment generation, continued reliance on contractual labour; all this overlayed by a rise in food inflation that restricts scope for spending on non-essentials. We see FY23 growth at 7.0% but with a downside risk."

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}