Indian rupee depreciated against the greenback on Wednesday due to cash dollar outflows coupled with feeble Asian and EM counterparts. Also, the 1-year yield of rupee premiums dived to the lowest in more than a decade. Investors' focus is shifted toward US Federal Reserve's latest policy minutes which are expected to provide some clarity on hawkish stance and future rate hikes. Additionally, manufacturing and services PMI data is also likely to sway sentiment in the forex market globally.

