Rupee depreciates against dollar as yuan weakens on Covid surge; ends at 81.84

This week, the Indian currency is expected to range between 81 to 83 per dollar as the dollar is expected to gain momentum. Also, manufacturing and services PMI data of major economies will likely sway sentiment in the current week.
Indian rupee depreciated on Monday against the US dollar as broader Asian currencies took a hit tracking weakness in the Chinese yuan and strengthening in the greenback. This week, the Indian currency is expected to range between 81 to 83 per dollar as the dollar is expected to gain momentum. Also, manufacturing and services PMI data of major economies will likely sway sentiment in the current week.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Indian rupee depreciated on Monday against the US dollar as broader Asian currencies took a hit tracking weakness in the Chinese yuan and strengthening in the greenback. This week, the Indian currency is expected to range between 81 to 83 per dollar as the dollar is expected to gain momentum. Also, manufacturing and services PMI data of major economies will likely sway sentiment in the current week.
At the interbank forex market, on November 21, the rupee ended at 81.84 per dollar compared to the previous closing of 81.6850. During the day, the local unit held a range of 81.75 to 81.90 against the American currency.
At the interbank forex market, on November 21, the rupee ended at 81.84 per dollar compared to the previous closing of 81.6850. During the day, the local unit held a range of 81.75 to 81.90 against the American currency.
Among other global currencies, the dollar picked up nearly a percent to over 107.80, while the yuan declined on worries over China's economic outlook. China is recording a rapid surge in new Covid cases with the death toll also increasing -- raising questions over their zero-Covid measures.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Among other global currencies, the dollar picked up nearly a percent to over 107.80, while the yuan declined on worries over China's economic outlook. China is recording a rapid surge in new Covid cases with the death toll also increasing -- raising questions over their zero-Covid measures.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On the current performance, Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, "The Indian Rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar on Monday, as Asian currencies weakened tracking the Chinese yuan's fall over COVID worries. Concerns over China's economic outlook dampened risk appetite and boosted the dollar index and weighed on the local unit."
On the current performance, Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, "The Indian Rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar on Monday, as Asian currencies weakened tracking the Chinese yuan's fall over COVID worries. Concerns over China's economic outlook dampened risk appetite and boosted the dollar index and weighed on the local unit."
Iyer expects the rupee to witness a range-bound week for the markets as investors await the Fed minutes which may not disclose a big surprise for the markets and the Rupee could remain within a broad trading band of 81.0000-83.0000 with the RBI likely present on both sides.
Iyer expects the rupee to witness a range-bound week for the markets as investors await the Fed minutes which may not disclose a big surprise for the markets and the Rupee could remain within a broad trading band of 81.0000-83.0000 with the RBI likely present on both sides.
On the dollar, Iyer said, "In the overseas markets, the dollar index rallied on Monday’s afternoon trade supported by safe-haven demand for the greenback as a fresh round of COVID-19 shutdowns in China rattled investors."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On the dollar, Iyer said, "In the overseas markets, the dollar index rallied on Monday’s afternoon trade supported by safe-haven demand for the greenback as a fresh round of COVID-19 shutdowns in China rattled investors."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, on Monday, the US bond yields rose as investors await the Fed minutes this week. Indian bond yields tracked the recovery in US bonds, with benchmark 10-year bond yield closing higher at 7.320% compared to last Friday's level where it stood around 7.308%.
Further, on Monday, the US bond yields rose as investors await the Fed minutes this week. Indian bond yields tracked the recovery in US bonds, with benchmark 10-year bond yield closing higher at 7.320% compared to last Friday's level where it stood around 7.308%.
It needs to be noted that India's forex reserves have jumped by $14.7 billion to reach $544.7 billion during the week ending November 11 --- making it the steepest accretion since August 2021. However, Mitul Shah - Head of Research at Reliance Securities added that "the reserves have fallen by over $110bn since March as the RBI has been propping up the rupee amid global volatility."
It needs to be noted that India's forex reserves have jumped by $14.7 billion to reach $544.7 billion during the week ending November 11 --- making it the steepest accretion since August 2021. However, Mitul Shah - Head of Research at Reliance Securities added that "the reserves have fallen by over $110bn since March as the RBI has been propping up the rupee amid global volatility."
In its weekly technical report, ICICI Direct expects the rupee to likely depreciate back to 82.40 levels this week as the dollar is regaining back its strength. In its report, it added, the rupee may slip on pessimistic global market sentiments and disappointing economic data from the country.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In its weekly technical report, ICICI Direct expects the rupee to likely depreciate back to 82.40 levels this week as the dollar is regaining back its strength. In its report, it added, the rupee may slip on pessimistic global market sentiments and disappointing economic data from the country.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
ICICI Direct's note further said, market sentiments were hurt as Fed officials’ hawkish statements and strong economic data led market zest to fade about a potential slowdown in a rate hike. Also, in the coming week manufacturing and services PMI data from major countries across the globe are likely to show that activity in both sectors slowed down.
ICICI Direct's note further said, market sentiments were hurt as Fed officials’ hawkish statements and strong economic data led market zest to fade about a potential slowdown in a rate hike. Also, in the coming week manufacturing and services PMI data from major countries across the globe are likely to show that activity in both sectors slowed down.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.