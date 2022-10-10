Rupee dives to another record low against US dollar

“The double whammy of higher US rates and higher crude prices is back to haunt the Rupee. While the RBI was able to defend the Rupee successfully through the last round of simultaneous stress on current and capital account by spending it's Reserves, this time around things are likely to be different. After having exhausted a significant portion of its Reserves, RBI seems concerned about the burn rate of Reserves and appears to be spending them very judiciously. This has resulted in Rupee adjusting and aligning itself with fundamentals and it's peer group currencies," IFA Global said in a note.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}