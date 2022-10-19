Rupee dives to fresh lows vs US dollar, inches closer to 83 levels2 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 03:20 PM IST
- Analysts believe the Reserve Bank of India's currency intervention is making the rupee less attractive for carry traders
The Indian currency fell to record low against the US dollar today amid a broad rally in the greenback. The rupee fell to a record low of 82.90 per dollar, down from 82.36 in the previous session. The local currency is down about 10% against the US dollar this year. The dollar index today rose 0.33% to 112.368 on bets of aggressive rate hikes by the Fed.