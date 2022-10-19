Rupee dives to fresh lows vs US dollar, inches closer to 83 levels

“Back home, the RBI’s currency intervention in a spot along with a buy-sell swap to maintain the rupee liquidity has led to a sharp fall in forward premiums to 2.50% from 2.82% trading a month ago. This makes the rupee less attractive for carry traders and seller and keeps them at bay also when the USD-INR trend remain on the upside. The USD-INR trend in the pair remains on the upside, the firecracker can start busting again for the rupee post-Diwali and the pair can set its move for another record high," CR Forex Advisors said in a note. (With Agency Inputs)