Rupee pulls back further from 80 per US dollar as FII selling eases
- On Tuesday, the rupee for the first time declined to the low level of 80 against the US dollar in intra-day spot trading
The rupee today edged higher to 79.93 per US dollar amid firm domestic equity markets and recent easing of the greenback against other major currencies. Firm stock markets, foreign fund inflows into equities and easing in dollar index and suspected RBI intervention helped the rupee come off Tuesday's record low of 80.06.