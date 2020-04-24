Rupee drops sharply against US dollar today, a day after rebounding strongly

Broad strength in the US dollar and weak domestic equity markets pushed Indian rupee lower today. The rupee fell to 76.48 a dollar at day's low after opening at 76.30 per US dollar. In comparison, the rupee had closed at 76.07 per USD in the previous session, rebounding strongly after sliding near 77 in the previous session. Weighing on the rupee, domestic stock market index Sensex today was down about 400 points, tracking weak Asian markets.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets, as they offloaded shares worth ₹114.58 crore on Thursday, as per provisional data. Selloff by foreign investors is one of the biggest factors for the rupee's about 7% slide against the US dollar so far this year though the Indian currency has outperformed other emerging market currencies.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced by 0.2% to 100.72 as investors rushed for dollar amid risk averse sentiment.

Forex traders said market sentiment weakened after a potential antiviral drug for coronavirus reportedly failed its first trial.

"The sentiment has also been soured by the news that Franklin Templeton has shut six of its credit funds. This means that no redemption can take place and that investors will get their funds back as bond sales happen or proceeds are realized on maturity," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

"The RBI on Thursday announced a special open market operations of ₹10,000 crore in which it would sell shorter dated securities and buy longer maturity securities. The market currently does not have appetite for duration and therefore RBI is filling the void. The ₹25000 crore TLTRO received a tepid response getting subscribed only to the extent of ₹12,850 crore," he added. (With Agency Inputs)