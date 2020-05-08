Indian rupee surged today against the US dollar in the backdrop of firm domestic equities and a broad strengthening of other Asian currencies. The rupee today opened at 75.44 per US dollar and rose to 75.26 at day's high as compared to previous close of 75.77. Domestic stock market benchmark Sensex rose about 500 points, tracking higher Asian equities.

The US dollar today slipped against a basket of six other currencies. The dollar index was down 0.15% to 99.75. The US dollar has surged over the past few sessions amid a flight to safety amid US-China tensions over the origin of coronavirus and worries over deeper recession even as countries across the world took steps to ease the lockdown.

Asian shares rose on Friday as investors focused on talks between US and Chinese trade officials and solid corporate earnings.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Thursday, as they bought equity shares worth ₹19,056 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

However, traders said investor sentiment remains fragile amid concerns over the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the domestic as well as global economy.

In India, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,886 and the number of cases climbed to 56,342, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, India is taking its first baby steps to tackle a growing offshore market for its currency. Two exchanges - India International Exchange (IFSC) Ltd. and NSE IFSC Ltd. - will on Friday begin trading foreign-exchange settled rupee derivatives, part of a push to bring the market back home. (With Agency Inputs)





