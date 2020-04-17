Rupee jumps sharply against US dollar, a day after hitting all-time lows

The Indian rupee today moved sharply higher against the US dollar amid an improvement in risk sentiment. Other Asian currencies have also moved higher against the US dollar. The rupee today opened at 76.56 and moved in the range of 76.56 to 76.62 against US dollar. The rupee had closed at 76.86 per dollar in the previous session after it hit a new low of 76.87.

Indian stock market benchmark index Sensex was up over 1000 points today tracking firm Asian markets.

Asian stocks gained traction today after US President Donald Trump's announced plans to gradually re-open the US economy. Data from China showed the world's second-largest economy shrank for the first time since at least 1992 because of the coronavirus outbreak and tough containment measures. Gross domestic product contracted 6.8% in the quarter year-on-year, but it was better than some estimates.

"US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced guidelines for states to reopen their economy in three phases depending on meeting the specific case counts and hospital capacity thresholds. Asian currencies are stronger against the US Dollar amid a positive risk tone," said Abhishek Goenka, founder and CEO, IFA Global. (With Agency Inputs)