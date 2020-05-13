Rupee rises sharply against US dollar but later gives up some gains

Indian rupee gained sharply gained the US dollar but later could not hold on to most of the gains amid weak global risk sentiment. The rupee today rose to 75.27 per US dollar at day's high before surrendering most of the gains. In comparison, the rupee had closed at 75.50 per USD in the previous session. So far during today's session, the rupee traded in the range of 75.27 to 75.50 per US dollar. Recently, it was at 75.42 per US dollar.

The domestic sentiment was positive after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government would provide ₹20 lakh crore in fiscal and monetary measures to support an economy battered by a sweeping weeks-long lockdown to fight the novel coronavirus. The equity markets also rose sharply gave later gave up some gains.

Most Asian currencies were subdued today ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, while investors worried that a rebound in global coronavirus infections would delay economic recovery.

Financial markets gave up recent gains after a top U.S. infectious disease expert warned overnight that a premature lifting of restrictions could lead to additional outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.

Including the recent measures announced by the Reserve Bank and the government, the PM Modi said the finance minister over the course of next few days would outline a stimulus package of ₹20 lakh crore or equivalent to 10% of GDP.

"Though a part of it would involve putting money directly in the hands of poor, a large part of it is expected to be contingent in nature, for example credit guarantee fund for SMEs and MSMEs. Such a support would be leveraged and would entail a lower actual cash outlay," said Abhishek Goenka, founder and CEO of IFA Global.

Domestic bond yields spiked up but later retreated, awaiting details of the stimulus package.

The supply of bonds would be too huge for the markets to absorb and the RBI would have to monetize a significant portion of it, say analysts.

"It also raises concerns over sovereign rating outlook / rating revision by credit rating agencies," Mr Goenka added.





