The rupee today strengthened today against the US dollar as an improvement in global risk sentiment lifted emerging market currencies. Opening at 76.17 per US dollar, the rupee rose to 76.05 at day's high. The rupee last traded at 76.22 per USD as compared to previous close of 76.46. Most Asian currencies firmed on Monday as the Bank of Japan announced more stimulus steps to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus, while hopes for further help from other major central banks also underpinned sentiment.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against the basket of six currencies, was trading 0.40% down at 99.97.

Firm domestic stock markets also lifted sentiment in currency markets. The Sensex was up over 700 points. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today announced that it is opening a special liquidity facility of up to ₹50,000 crore to help mutual funds tide over a severe liquidity strain imposed by the coronavirus pandemic and redemption pressures.

The Bank of Japan scrapped a limitation on buying government bonds and ramped up its buying of corporate debt, joining global counterparts in their unprecedented expansion of monetary stimulus as the coronavirus hammers the world economy, said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

Risk sentiment is holding up in Asia session and rupee may trade in a range of 75.95-76.40, he added.

The rupee is down about 7% so far this year against the US dollar as foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market this month. They sold equity shares worth ₹207.29 crore on Friday.





Share Via