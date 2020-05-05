The Indian rupee today ended higher today after trading in a narrow range for the day. Opening at 75.59, the rupee ended higher at 9 paise higher at 75.63 per US dollar, after trading in the range of 75.49 of 75.73 during the day. The rupee had closed at 75.72 in the previous session. Domestic equity markets today gave up intraday gains to close lower.

In the previous session, the rupee depreciated by 64 paise to settle at 75.73 against the US dollar due to fears of a renewed trade war between the US and China, snapping its four-day winning run.

Analysts say that over the near term, rupee would remain an interplay between Covid situation and the China-US tensions.

“Tensions have escalated between China and the US as latter has accused the former of suppressing information on COVID outbreak, that originated in China and has since spread around the globe. US has threatened to impose higher tariffs to penalize China and even warned of stringent action. As long as this kind of rhetoric continues to dominate the headlines, Asian currencies can depreciate against US Dollar. Rupee cannot be immune. A range of 75.00 to 76.50 may unfold over the near term," said Anindya Banerjee, DVP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities.

On the other hand, the reopening of economy will provide some support to the rupee on the downside. Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking Ltd: "Reopening of various economies in a phased manner has boosted risk appetite to some extent and is underpinning the rupee, where 77 mark is guarding it from further depreciation. Rupee is expected to gyrate in the range of 75.20 -76.60 in coming days."

