The rupee today edged lower against the US dollar to close at 75.77 against the US dollar, amid as the US currency continued to rise against key rivals. Forex traders said the weakness in the rupee was largely due to the strengthening of the US dollar and sustained foreign fund outflows. Rising coronavirus cases in the country also weighed on the local unit.

The rupee today opened weaker at 75.73 and at day's low hit 75.80 per US dollar. It had settled at 75.63 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold equity shares worth ₹1,059.39 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data. The rupee is down about 6.5% against the US dollar so far this year as the global risk-off sentiment boosted the US dollar.

In the past one year, the rupee has traded in a range of 68.29 to 76.92 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.40% today to 100.10, extending gains to the fourth day.

Indian equity markets were volatile today and benchmark index Sensex was up about 250 points in noon trade.

Share Via