Rupee remains under pressure against US dollar, a day after hitting record low

Indian rupee today weakened against the US dollar amid a sharp decline in domestic equity markets. The rupee fell to 76.43 at day's low after opening at 76.28. In comparison, the rupee had closed at 76.29 in the previous session after hitting a record low of 76.55 during the session. India is likely to extend the 21-day nation-wide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus. Already, a few states have announced an extension of the lockdown.

Forex market was closed on April 10 on account of Good Friday. Analysts say that risk appetite remains weak due to uncertainty over the economic outlook amid coronavirus outbreak. The total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen above 9,000 with death toll crossing 300.

The Sensex was down about 400 points, tracking mostly lower Asian markets. Meanwhile, global oil prices today ticked higher after the world’s top oil producers pulled off a historic deal to cut global petroleum output by nearly a 10th. Prices rose more than 4% to almost $33 a barrel.

"Financial markets have become highly volatile from January onwards due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Panic sell-offs have resulted in wealth destruction in equity markets across advanced and emerging economies alike," showed the minutes of March 24-27 meeting of Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee.

"Emerging and advanced economy currencies are experiencing severe depreciation pressure on a daily basis because of fire sales due to extreme risk aversion."

The Indian rupee is down over 7% against the US dollar this year, weighed down by outflows from Indian markets.

Forex and bond traders will be closely watching today's state development loan auction after Kerala sold 15-year paper at close to 9% in the last auction, said Abhishek Goenka, founder and CEO, IFA Global.

The US Federal Reserve last week announced it would give another $2.3 trillion in loans to the economy. "US junk bonds rallied the most in 2 decades after Fed added speculative grade/junk bonds in its corporate bond buying program," he added.