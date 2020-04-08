The Indian rupee today fell sharply against the US dollar, tracking a decline in other Asian currencies. The rupee fell to 76.36 at day's low, after opening at 75.81. The rupee settled at 76.34 per dollar. In comparison, the rupee had closed at 75.63 in the previous session. Higher crude prices and weak global risk appetite also weighed on the rupee. Indian stock markets slipped into the red today after opening on a bullish note. The Sensex was down about 200 points after jumping over 1000 points in early trade.

Oil rebounded today to above $32 per barrel after a two-day fall, lifted by hopes that a meeting between OPEC member as and allied producers on Thursday will trigger output cuts to shore up prices that have crumbled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The rupee is down about 7% so far this year against the US dollar, hitting a record low of 76.38 last month.

A rising global death toll from the novel coronavirus soured risk sentiment. Investors sought shelter in safe havens as optimism faded that the coronavirus crisis in Europe and New York was slowing.

Globally, the total coronavirus cases have crossed 1.4 million while in India the number has topped the 5000 mark.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in domestic equity markets in the previous session, as they bought shares worth ₹740 crore.

In the previous session, Indian stock market index Sensex had posted its biggest single-day percentage gain in over 10 years. "India's weightage in the MSCI Emerging market index is likely to rise by 0.55% on account of the rise in foreign inclusion factor after India increased the FPI limit in individual stocks to sectoral FDI limit. This change is likely to result in passive flows to the tune of $1.5 billion. The rupee too strengthened yesterday on account of this expectation," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

"As we approach the end of the 21-day lockdown, official communication of the way forward and plan to reopen the economy would drive risk sentiment," he added.

Domestic bourses opened on a bullish note with benchmark indices Sensex trading 1000.14 points up at 31,067.35 and Nifty up 144.75 points at 8,936.95.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.44% to 100.33.