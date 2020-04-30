The rupee today appreciated by as much as 74 paise to 74.93 against the US dollar, tracking firm domestic equities and some weakness in the US dollar. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 75.16, then gained ground and touched 74.93. The rupee had settled at 75.67 against the US dollar in the previous session. And the rupee last traded at 75.19 against the US dollar. The Sensex in noon trade was up nearly 1000 points.

Risk sentiment across the world improved today after Gilead Science's experimental coronavirus drug remdesivir showed positive results in early trials. Top US epidemiologist Anthony Fauci said Gilead Science's remdesivir "has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery".

His comments fanned hopes that lockdowns - already being loosened in some nations - could be lifted more quickly, allowing people back to work to kickstart the battered economies.

The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that it expects the health crisis to weigh on the economy “over the medium term," as it promised to keep in place massive amounts of aid and interest rates at nearly zero.

Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global, said broad USD weakness and overall positive risk sentiment supported the rupee.

"The Fed reiterated its commitment to keeping its current accommodative stance for as long as necessary to support the economy. It acknowledged that the economy faces huge downside risks. Rates at zero lower bound and abundant liquidity support would therefore continue in the foreseeable future. Global risk sentiment is holding up as Gilead Sciences has claimed it is seeing positive data from trials for its drug as a Coronavirus treatment," he said.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market, as they bought equity shares worth ₹722.08 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data. (With Agency Inputs)









