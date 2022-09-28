Rupee edges closer to 82 against US dollar, again falls to record lows1 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 09:30 AM IST
- Without the dollar index and the Treasury yields stabilising, it is highly difficult to place a floor for the rupee, say traders
Listen to this article
The rupee today hit a fresh low when the Indian currency approached closer to 82 levels against the US dollar. The rupee fell to 81.90 against the US dollar amid elevated US bond yields and firm US dollar. On Tuesday, the rupee had settled 14 paise higher at 81.53 against the US dollar, after touching a record low of 81.6525 on Monday.