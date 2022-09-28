The rupee today hit a fresh low when the Indian currency approached closer to 82 levels against the US dollar. The rupee fell to 81.90 against the US dollar amid elevated US bond yields and firm US dollar. On Tuesday, the rupee had settled 14 paise higher at 81.53 against the US dollar, after touching a record low of 81.6525 on Monday.

Analysts say that without the dollar index and the Treasury yields stabilising, it is highly difficult to place a floor for the rupee. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield today topped 4% for the first time since 2010. The dollar index climbed to multi-year highs of 114.68. Domestic equities fell sharply today amid FII outflows in recent sessions. The Sensex was down over 400 points.

“Stock markets across the globe are extremely concerned that the Federal Reserve's war against decades-high inflation could push the U.S. economy into a downturn and have a spill-over effect on other economies too. Sentiment at Dalal Street also remains clouded by lingering concerns over corporate India’s earnings which could come under heavy pressure from inflation, an economic downturn, and soaring interest rates. Also, FIIs have been deserting local equities in recent sessions could also dent market sentiment. The street is now anxiously awaiting the RBI September MPC Meet outcome to trickle in on Friday," said Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.