Rupee edges closer to 82 against US dollar, again falls to record lows

“Stock markets across the globe are extremely concerned that the Federal Reserve's war against decades-high inflation could push the U.S. economy into a downturn and have a spill-over effect on other economies too. Sentiment at Dalal Street also remains clouded by lingering concerns over corporate India’s earnings which could come under heavy pressure from inflation, an economic downturn, and soaring interest rates. Also, FIIs have been deserting local equities in recent sessions could also dent market sentiment. The street is now anxiously awaiting the RBI September MPC Meet outcome to trickle in on Friday," said Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}