MUMBAI: The Indian rupee fell to a two-week low on Thursday to close at 75.78 against the US dollar. The fall was largely due to a decline in local equities and broad gains in the greenback after the Federal Reserve's cautious assessment of the US economy spurred a risk-off mood in global markets.

Forex traders said risk appetite was subdued as the US Fed projected weak growth for 2020 and pledged to keep interest rates near zero through 2022 to help revive the economy.

Foreign fund outflows also dented market mood.

The rupee had opened at 75.80 today and touched an intraday high of 75.73 and a low of 75.88. It had settled at 75.59 against the US dollar on Wednesday. Year to date, the currency has fallen 5.81%.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.16% to 96.11.

India’s forex reserves are at a record, near the $500 billion mark, and yet, the rupee is Asia’s worst performing currency over the past three months. Analysts said the central bank has been adding to its reserves to guard against a likely downgrade in India’s credit rating or to ensure a bigger transfer of surplus to the revenue-starved government.

Meanwhile, the 30-share benchmark index Sensex closed 708.68 points or 2.07% lower at 33,538.37 while broader Nifty fell 214.15 points or 2.12% to close at 9,902. Year to date, Sensex and Nifty have fallen 18.7% and 18.6% respectively.

Since the beginning of calendar year 2020, foreign institutional investors have net sold $2.11 billion and $14.35 billion of Indian equities and debt respectively, while domestic institutional investors have net bought ₹82876.14 crore worth of Indian equities.

Among other Asian currencies, the Philippines peso fell 0.6%, South Korean won fell 0.5% and Indonesian rupiah fell 0.3%. The Thai baht rose 0.6%, Japanese yen and the Malaysian Ringgit were up 0.1% each.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 3.1% to $40.43 per barrel.





Bloomberg and PTI contributed to the story.

