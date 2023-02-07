Rupee ends on a positive note against dollar at 82.70 amid volatility of RBI MPC

The Indian rupee closed at 82.70 versus the US dollar on Tuesday, up 0.03% from the previous day's close of 82.73/$. The dollar index, which evaluates the dollar's value in relation to the Euro, Japanese Yen, Pound Sterling, Canadian Dollar, Swedish Krona, and Swiss Franc, was down 0.01% at 103.62, having started the day at 103.54. Before the Reserve Bank of India's policy announcement and the speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, the Indian rupee fluctuated within a small range on Tuesday as the local currency was seen trading in an intraday range of 82.64 to 82.79.

