Rupee erases early gains, traces above 82 against dollar as equities remain jittery
- This week, the rupee has been under pressure and it even crossed 82 per dollar levels in the past two sessions. The local currency could not even sustain the gains that were driven by a positive budget on Wednesday.
Indian rupee erased its early gains as the equities market remained nervous over the free fall in Adani stocks after the ₹20,000 crore follow-on-public offer (FPO) was called off. The local unit gained as much as nearly 81.8 against the US dollar, however, the upside was capped. Currently, the rupee has traced back to over 82 mark.
