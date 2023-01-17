Rupee extends fall against dollar, nears 82-mark. What to expect?

According to Reliance Securities' note, the Indian Rupee depreciated against the US dollar on Monday, tracking a fall in the Chinese yuan and dollar buying from state-run banks probably on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India. The Rupee settled at 81.6125 per dollar, 0.35% weaker than its previous close of 81.3250, and posted its biggest single-day percentage fall since December 15. The Rupee also weakened as stop-losses were also being triggered, while foreign portfolio outflows also kept the bias weak. Additionally, lower premiums would drive importers and foreign currency liability holders to increase their hedges.