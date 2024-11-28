Rupee eyes breathing room as dollar softens, US bond yields dip

INDIA-MARKETS/RUPEE:INDIA RUPEE-Rupee eyes breathing room as dollar softens, US bond yields dip

Reuters
Published28 Nov 2024, 08:26 AM IST
Rupee eyes breathing room as dollar softens, US bond yields dip
Rupee eyes breathing room as dollar softens, US bond yields dip

By Jaspreet Kalra

MUMBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is expected to open flat to slightly higher on Thursday, supported by a pullback in the U.S. dollar index due to a dip in U.S. bond yields.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 84.43-84.44 to the dollar, compared with its close of 84.4525 in the previous session.

The rupee is expected to see mostly rangebound trading, pressured by portfolio outflows on the one side and stern central bank defence of the currency on the other, traders said.

The Reserve Bank of India has routinely intervened to limit the rupee's losses to near 84.50.

It's "quite likely that it (USD/INR) settles into an 84.35-84.50 range in the near term," a trader at a private bank said, adding that as and when the central bank allowed further weakness, 84.70 would be the key level to watch.

The dollar index dropped 0.7% on Wednesday and was little changed at 106.17 in Asia trading.

A stronger euro, following hawkish remarks from a European Central Bank policymaker, and gains in the Japanese yen spurred growing bets Japan could hike interest rates in December that, alongside lower U.S bond yields, weighed on the dollar.

Treasury yields retreated, with the 10-year yield dipping to a four-week low of 4.22%, after U.S. personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data came in along expected lines.

The economic cues imply "that the Fed cuts in December, but the FOMC may likely communicate a slower pace of easing in 2025 in part to account for the new Trump administration's policy priorities," MUFG Bank said in a note.

President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to impose tariffs on the United States' three largest trading partners -- China, Canada and Mexico -- and has proposed other policies that analysts reckon could put upward pressure on U.S. inflation.

KEY INDICATORS:

** One-month non-deliverable rupee forward at 84.56; onshore one-month forward premium at 13.25 paisa

** Dollar index at 106.17

** Brent crude futures down 0.1% at $72.8 per barrel

** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 4.26%

** As per NSDL data, foreign investors bought a net $452.6 mln worth of Indian shares on Nov. 26

** NSDL data shows foreign investors bought a net $91.5 mln worth of Indian bonds on Nov. 26 (Reporting by Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Nov 2024, 08:26 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaRupee eyes breathing room as dollar softens, US bond yields dip

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    523.80
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    86.05 (19.66%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    307.25
    03:57 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    9.45 (3.17%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.95
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    1.95 (1.42%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,199.75
    03:52 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    70.95 (6.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Prestige Estates Projects share price

    1,630.55
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -75.15 (-4.41%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,580.05
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -63.95 (-3.89%)

    EPL share price

    264.90
    03:47 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -8.75 (-3.2%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    645.35
    03:41 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -19.25 (-2.9%)
    More from Top Losers

    Engineers India share price

    201.45
    03:55 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    17.45 (9.48%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    478.45
    03:40 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    38.7 (8.8%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    314.90
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    24.55 (8.46%)

    BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

    1,118.20
    03:52 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    85.95 (8.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,245.000.00
      Chennai
      77,251.000.00
      Delhi
      77,403.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,255.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.