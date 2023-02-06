Rupee falls 90 paise to 82.73 against US dollar, key factors to watch ahead

Market expert Sugandha Sachdeva said “The Indian rupee has plunged lower by around 1 percent amid the broad risk aversion in the markets and the decline witnessed in other emerging market currencies. This can be attributed to the steep recovery in the dollar index toward a one-month high. The impressive US Jobs report for January has spurred bets that the US Fed will stick to its hawkish narrative for longer than previously anticipated, thereby propping the US dollar. The probability of further rate increases in March as well as May has increased substantially. Besides, tensions between US and China have also rattled the sentiments for the Asian currencies. All eyes are now on the RBI monetary policy where the central bank is likely to hike rates by 25bps, while the monetary policy stance for the year ahead will further steer the direction of the domestic currency. The local unit is expected to remain supported by the crucial 83.20 mark, while any breach of the same would push it towards new record lows."

