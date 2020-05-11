The Indian rupee today slipped fell against the US dollar, settling 19 paise lower at 75.74 amid broad strength in the US currency and the government's plan to sharply increase market borrowing. During today's session, the rupee traded in the range of 75.54 and 75.77 as compared to its previous close of 75.55 per US dollar.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield surged today after the government decided to sharply increase market borrowing amid a major hit to the economy. The government plans to borrow ₹12 trillion in the fiscal year to March 2021, up from the previously budgeted ₹7.8 trillion.

Indian domestic equities also failed to hold on to early gains and were flat in noon trade.

In India, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,206 and the number of cases climbed to 67,152 in the country, according to the Health Ministry.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.33% higher at 100.093.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Friday, as they bought equity shares worth ₹1,724.71 crore

The rupee is down over 6% so far this year against the US dollar , weighed down by outflows from Indian capital markets.





