Rupee falls, bond yields higher ahead of inflation data

Indian government aims to raise $4.02 billion through sale of bonds, as per Reuters report. A Reuters poll of economists expects July inflation to temper down to 6.78% from 7.01% in June and the near eight-year high of 7.79% in April. Stubborn inflation has been a major concern for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) despite the central bank raising key policy rate by 140 basis points since May.

